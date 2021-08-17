Destin Festival of the Arts returns in October

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation's Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year.

The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

"The festival is a celebration of the wonder of arts and culture," said Deb Nissley, MKAF director of operations and festival producer. "We will feature new surprises this year, including free entrance to all festival-goers. I encourage everyone to stop by to enjoy beautiful art, live music, and great food."

During the festival, artists from across the United States will offer up their original artwork in the form of oil, watercolor, acrylic, and glass paintings; photography, sculpture, pottery, wood, paper, fiber, mosaics, mixed media, jewelry designs, and more in order to compete for $10,000 in cash prizes in 29 award categories, including the coveted “Best in Show” and “People’s Choice Award,” which is selected by festival fans. The festival also features a Collaborative Art Exhibit, which showcases select artwork of more than 60 community adult and student artists.

A celebration of art, music, food, and family fun, special features of the festival include a live music lineup, arts, souvenir posters and T-shirts, and more.

Volunteers are still needed. To sign up to volunteer at this year's Destin Festival of the Arts, visit https://mkaf.org/volunteer/.

To make a tax-deductible donation, provide corporate sponsorships or learn more about the Destin Festival of the Arts, visit mkaf.org or call 850-650-2226.