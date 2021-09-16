CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  Sept. 18

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Burgers, Bourbon & Beer Festival

A new culinary experience in coming to the Destin harbor from 12-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Destin Boardwalk behind Brotula's. Burger-lovers can enjoy an afternoon full of gourmet burgers from local restaurants, paired with local craft beers, bourbons, live music and more. This food competition benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. Tickets on sale at www.eatsomeburgers.com.

International Coastal Cleanup

Friends of South Walton Sea Turtles will host the International Coastal Cleanup from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18 on the beaches of South Walton. If you would like to join in a clean-up at a Regional Access, you will find host Volunteer Beach Ambassadors at Inlet Beach Regional Access, Santa Clara Regional Access, Van Ness Butler Regional Access, Ed Walline Regional Access, Dune Allen Regional Access, Miramar Beach Regional Access

30Avenue Concert Series

Come out to 30Avenue from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 18 on the green to enjoy live music with Sand Ole Opry under the stars in Inlet Beach. Bring a blanket or low back lawn chairs.

Sept 22: Daniel Pratt

Sept 23: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 24: Bo Adams Trio

Sept 25: Jim Couch

Sept 29: The Shakedown

Sept 30: Sand Ole Opry

Supper Club Series Three: Alice in Wonderland

The third dinner in the Alys Beach Supper Club series features an Alice in Wonderland themed cocktail dinner from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at 23 Nonesuch Way in Rosemary Beach. Journey into a topsy-turvy world that gets "curiouser and curiouser" as Chef Kevin Cavanaugh prepares a three-course dinner paired with unique cocktail creations from Austin Doiron and wine pairings from Hugues Le Berre. Purchase tickets at bigtickets.com.

Alys Beach Crafted

Alys Beach Crafted events in full are suspended until 2022 due to COVID. Purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Cadillac Willy from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 22 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Sept. 29: Jessie Ritter

• Oct. 6: Boukou Groove

• Oct. 13: The Pickled Pickers

• Oct. 20: Modern Eldorados

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy music of Kickstand Jenny at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village on Commons Drive in Destin. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bring a bottle of wine, your favorite craft beer, some delicious snacks and a blanket or chair. Food and drinks available for purchase. General Admission is $15 per adult, free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.

• Sept. 30: Chasin' Jaymie

• Oct. 7: The Heather Hayes Experience

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.

Walk into Fall Wine Dinner

The Courtyard at Pescado in Rosemary Beach will host a Walk into Fall Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The dinner will be led by Maxwell Rowe of Breakthru Beverage featuring a menu by Chef Brendan Wakeham.This is a private event with limited tickets available. Tickets are $155 plus 7% tax and 22% gratuity. Email events@thelcrg.com to purchase.

Purses with a Purpose

A signature Shelter House event, Purses with a Purpose kicks off with a VIP event at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, at Destin Commons next to Steve Madden and Express. The 10th-anniversary event also has light bites along with wine and specialty cocktails by Timber Creek Distillery. If unable to attend, shoppers will have access to virtually bid on handbags in the silent auction. VIP tickets are $25 before Sept. 23 and $30 at the door. Bargain shopping is from 12-8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 12-4 p.m. Sept. 25 with deep discounts on remaining merchandise, plus muffins, mimosas, and free admission. Both Friday and Saturday are free to attend and open to the public. Visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org and http://bidpal.net/purseswithapurpose for tickets and information.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America’s September Program Meeting will be from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 850-496-3466 with any questions.

Third Thursday Wine Walkabout

Gulf Place Merchants host the Third Thursday Wine Walkabout each month from 5-6:45 p.m. For $25, attendees can enjoy samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways while venturing to all of the unique Gulf Place shops. Check with the Artists at Gulf Place to receive your complimentary glass and your walkabout map. Visit each participating merchant to be entered for a chance to win giveaways at the end of the night! Join Gulf Place Merchants for the monthly Wine Walkabout for an exciting local South Walton tradition.

January and February, 4 – 6 p.m.

March – December, 5 - 7 p.m.

Artful Dining Series: Wine Dinner Benefiting MKAF

Join Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation at Vin'tij Food & Wine in Grand Boulevard at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 for the next ArtFul Dining series of wine dinners benefiting MKAF’s arts education and community engagement initiatives. Vin’tij Executive Chef Iganacio Bernal will orchestrate a culinary palette to pair with the incredible wines. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com. Tickets are $195/non-members and $175/members and includes all food and wine.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s professional 2021-2022 Professional productions begin with “Nunsense” through Oct. 3. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Dec. 9-19: “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Two shows on Sunday, Dec 19 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Sip N’ Stroll

Enjoy an evening of art at J.Leon Gallery and Studio with wine, champagne, and light snacks from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. Meet local artists and view work from the Okaloosa/Walton area, including painters, mixed media artists, ceramics artists, sculptors, and illustrators.

ArtsQuest Fine Art Festival

ArtsQuest, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grand Boulevard.

Groovin on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Sugarcane Jane from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 10 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

• Nov. 14: Chris Alvarado Trio

• Dec. 12: Kyle LaMonica

Voter Registration

The Walton County Republican Executive Committee and Voter Registration Committee have scheduled a voter registration event for Oct. 15 in the parking lot of Destiny Worship Center, 122 Poinciana Blvd. in Miramar Beach, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone not already registered or anyone wishing to change their registration may do so at this event.

Business After Hours

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit http://www.waltonareachamber.com.

Sinfonia Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast plays Bernard Hermann’s spine-tingling score to Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Psycho” with the original screenplay projected above the orchestra Oct. 23 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Reserved table seating as well as general lawn seating where guests may bring chairs and blankets. Bar and food items will be available for purchase on site. Tickets are $20 - $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of

holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.