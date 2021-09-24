Emerald Coast Theatre Company announces 2021-2022 season

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Don’t be like the White Rabbit in "Alice in Wonderland." Simply note in your calendar these dates so you won’t miss any special events during Emerald Coast Theatre Company’s (ECTC) 2021-2022 season.

Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Bryan Kennedy and Forrest Williams Songs Around the Campfire. Heartfelt laughter and music paired with great beer and wine.

CABARETS

Sept. 21, 28, 7:30 p.m. — Cabaret on the Boulevard. Mix, mingle, and enjoy live musical selections performed by the "Nunsense" cast and ECTC performers.

Oct. 29/30, 7:30 p.m. — Cabaret on the BOO-levard. Join ECTC performers for a spooky night with some of the most popular hair-raising Broadway showtunes.

Dec. 14/15, 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. — Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard. Mix, mingle, and enjoy live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols as well.

April 12/14, 7:30 p.m. — Spring Cabaret on the Boulevard. Live musical selections performed by local and regional actors from ECTC stage.

STORYTELLER SERIES

Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. — Shirley Valentine by Shirley Simpson. Wondering what has happened to her youth and feeling stagnant and in a rut, Shirley finds herself regularly alone and talking to the wall.

Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. — The Fall of April (Stalin and Churchill). Written and performed by Bruce Collier, The Fall of April is the third play in Collier’s unintentional trilogy about World War II’s “Big Three,” Josef Stalin, Winston Churchill, and Franklin Roosevelt. One month, two deaths, and the Dawn of

the Cold War. The Fall of April.

Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m. — Give ‘em Hell Harry! performed by Alan Tuttle. A faithful and often humorous portrayal of President Harry S. Truman’s life and presidency from his childhood to his momentous two terms as President.

March 1, 7:30 p.m. — Katharine Hepburn by Shirley Simpson. An unforgettable one-time event, Simpson embodies wit, charm, and fierce grit as Katherine Hepburn.

COMEDY

Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard. ECTC presents some of the

Southeast’s most hilarious comedians. Hosted by resident funny guy Jason

Hedden and featuring Heather Tolley Bauer and Cyrus Steele.

April 1, 7:30 p.m. — Comedy on the Boulevard Hosted by resident funny guy Jason

Hedden and featuring headliner Jenn Weeks.

SHOWCASES

Oct. 2 and May 21, 2:30 p.m. — Jr. Thespian/Company Showcase featuring group and solo works by ECTC teens. Evening will include classic and contemporary musical theatre pieces, improv, and comedic and dramatic selections.

All events are offered at ECTC's performance space at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.