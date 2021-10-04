HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off returns Nov. 13

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Calling Destin’s best amateur barbecue chefs. The fourth annual HolySmokes! BBQ Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church.

Barbecue tastings, live music, good food and great fun will be available..

Establish your team of two or more members, which may represent a company as long as the company is not in the food industry. Teams are encouraged to create a fun team name like “Burnt Offerings," “May the Sauce be with You” or “Grilluminati” and to serve at least 200 (.75-1 oz.) samples of prepared barbecue meat (chicken, pork, beef, fish, anything goes).

Awards will be given for People’s Choice (first, second and third place) and Most Creative Station (based on fun-factor creativity).

Sponsorship opportunities are also available at three levels: Select (in-kind product donation), Choice ($100) or Prime ($250) with sponsor logos printed on the annual tee shirts.

To enter your team or sponsor the event, online and downloadable forms are available at iacdestin.org/holysmokes. Printed forms can also be picked up at Immanuel’s church office.

Attendees will be asked to bring a non-perishable food item, baby wipes or diapers to benefit Harvest House of Destin.

“We were so grateful for being the recipient," Harvest House Executive Director Lori Joyner said last year. "We received a large amount of food, diapers, baby wipes and more than $880 in donations! HolySmokes! 3.0 was an awesome amazing event -- I suggest that everybody attends next year!”