Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents 'Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type'

Special to Gannett

MIRAMAR BEACH — Got theatre? Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) presents its first Theatre for the Very Young offering of the 2021-2022 season with “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” Oct. 15-24.

In this story designed for ages 6 months to 5 years, the animals on the farm have had enough. They work all day to provide milk and eggs, but when their request for electric blankets to warm the drafty barn is ignored, action must be taken. Join the cows, hen and duck — and their trusty typewriter — as they engage in peaceful protest to improve their working conditions.

Adapted by James Grote with music by George Howe, this musical comedy is based on the book by Doreen Cronin and Betwy Lewin.

“Click, Clack, Moo Cows That Type” reinforces the themes of cause and effect, communication, perspective, problem solving and creative thinking. The storyline promotes conversations about our own rights and those of others in a democratic society.

This regional premier is directed by Nathanael Fisher with costume and prop design by Anna Fisher. Lighting and set design is by Rebeca Lake with stage management by Phillip Padgett. Teaching artists are Tara Padgett and Linda Del Grego.

Theatre for the Very Young Audience productions feature professional actors performing for young audiences. Actors will encourage young audience members to engage by interacting with props and during special moments in the production. Children are invited to meet the cast and take a keepsake photo after the show.

ECTC’s performance space is located upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

Tickets range from $14 to $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org. ECTC is implementing a Safety Protocol Plan to ensure patrons can enjoy all offerings in a safe environment. Visit emeraldcoasttheatre.org/ectc-safety-protocol for the latest updates.