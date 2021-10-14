CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  Oct. 16

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Eggs on the Beach

Bay Breeze Patio hosts the seventh annual Eggs on the Beach: EggFest Cooking Competition Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. The cooking competition will be enhanced with live music, and drawings for a chance to win a Mini-Max Big Green Egg as well as products and gift certificates from area businesses. Beer, wine, cocktails, water and sodas will also be available for purchase at the Tiki Bar. Cook team registration and taster tickets: www.EggsontheBeach.com.

Harvest Festival

Chautauqua Winery's Harvest Festival at Chautauqua Winery in DeFuniak Springs will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. This free admission festival features live music, free wine tastings, food, as well as art and craft vendors.

Click, Clack, Moo

The Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents, "Click, Clack, Moo, The Musical" from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 23, and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24 at Grand Boulevard. Join the Cows, Hen, and Duck – and their trusty typewriter – as they engage in peaceful protest to improve their working conditions. Purchase tickets in advance at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36093.

Job Fair

Last Call Restaurant Group will host a job fair for all open positions at Pescado, Shades and Shaka from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pescado, 74 Town Hall Road in Rosemary Beach. Prospective candidates must bring a copy of their resume. If you are not able to make this event, but would like to still apply, send an email with a resume attached to Hollywright@thelcrg.com. Full and part time positions are available.

Pumpkin Patch

Saturdays in the Patch will feature hay rides, games, contests, music, arts and crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Camp Helen state Park. Families can enjoy the straw maze, trail bingo, kayak/SUP rentals, and scarecrow row. Movie night shows Hocus Pocus at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Bring blankets and chairs.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy free live entertainment with Modern Eldorados from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 20 on the Events Plaza stage at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• Oct. 27: Forrest Williams Band

Bubbly Baytowne

Baytowne Wharf hosts an evening full of free champagne and shopping during Bubbly Baytowne at 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Check in by the fountain to receive a complimentary Baytowne Wharf glass and a map outlining specific merchants to visit starting at 5 p.m. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Business After Hours

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will host the Walton Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Walton County for a combined Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21.The event is free for Chamber and YPWC members and is $10 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit http://www.waltonareachamber.com.

Halloween Spooktacular

The Northwest Florida Symphony, which performs at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center on the campus of the Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, presents its first ever, family-friendly Halloween concert Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Hear your favorite classic Halloween music, alongside music from the film scores Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean. There will be food trucks on site beginning at 5:30 p.m. Come in costume and have your young ones participate in an onstage costume parade during the concert. There will be cartoons, on-stage theatrics and all kinds of fun surprises. Tickets are $25 for adults and $16 for youth. Purchase at 850-729-6000 weekdays from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. or www.MattieKellyArtsCenter.org.

Bloody Mary Festival

The Market Shops will host its Sixth Annual Bloody Mary Festival Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a $40 donation to attend, guests are invited to enjoy all 18 variations of Bloody Marys served in specialty cups. There will also be plenty of food from the various restaurants located directly in The Market Shops, a lounge area with additional seating and cornhole games will be set up on the main lawn, along with SEC football streaming on the big screen. Tickets are n sale through 850Tix for the pre-sale price of $40 or can be purchased the day of the event at the door for $60.

Sinfonia Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast plays Bernard Hermann’s spine-tingling score to Hitchcock’s classic thriller “Psycho” with the original screenplay projected above the orchestra Oct. 23 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin. Reserved table seating as well as general lawn seating where guests may bring chairs and blankets. Bar and food items will be available for purchase on site. Tickets are $20 - $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia at HarborWalk

The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra presents “This is Halloween” at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 on the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village.

Throwback Thursday Cinema

Enjoy a free movie on the big-screen during Baytowne Wharf's Throwback Thursday Cinema at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. All movies are family-friendly and open to the public. Grab you blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy this week's featured film.

Barktoberfest

The sixth annual Barktoberfest, a doggie social with beer for humans, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Grand Park at the upscale shopping center Grand Boulevard at Sandestin, located at 495 Grand Blvd. The “pawty” also includes a canine trick-or-treat for tasty snacks, gourmet bites, craft brew, music, raffle drawings and fun prizes. Attendees and pets are encouraged to dress in their spookiest Halloween costumes for contests.

Halloween Harvest at Farmers’ Market

Get into the harvest season mood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Grand Boulevard Farmers' Market on the Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Browse booths full of farm-fresh, seasonal produce, autumnal gourmet foods, and much more.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. As Steve Hall plays frightenly good tunes on the main stage, enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and watch fireworks at 8 p.m.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Sip N' Stroll

The next Sip N' Stroll is from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the gallery, 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. The Holiday Shop, Sip N' Stroll will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 featuring J.Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company, and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop local favorites, sip festive beverages, snacks, and enjoy a boutique shopping experience with some surprises along the way.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Groovin’ on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Chris Alvarado Trio from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

• Dec. 12: Kyle LaMonica

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of

holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as, PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.