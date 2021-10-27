Dust off your virtual paddles for Harvest Wine & Food Festival

Special to Gannett

The Fifth Annual Harvest Wine & Food Festival is quickly approaching Nov. 4-7 in Watercolor, and no DCWAF event would be complete without an auction. While the party goes on at the Harvest events, don't forget to register for the silent auction where you can bid to win rare wines, staycations, and everything in between.

You do not have to be a Harvest Wine & Food Festival ticket holder to participate in the auction. Simply visit https://hwff2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse to make sure you're ready to bid high and bid often.

Bidding through the mobile bidding platform, Greater Giving, will open Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. and close Sunday, Nov. 7, at noon central time.

The team has been hard at work crafting an assortment of more than 100 lots for your enjoyment. All lots are currently available for preview.