The Blue Giraffe to host gallery night featuring artist Diane Naylor

Special to Gannett

INLET BEACH — The Blue Giraffe will host a gallery night featuring Diane Naylor from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at 13123 E. Emerald Coast Parkway at The Crossings at Inlet Beach.

The community can meet the artist and see her new collection while enjoying light bites and bubbly.

“I’m incredibly proud of the diversity of artists we carry at The Blue Giraffe,” said owner Christi Sheffield. “They put so much passion and heart into every piece of art, and that certainly holds true for Diane Naylor. Her artwork is spectacular and we are honored to welcome Diane into our family of artists. We’re very excited to showcase her paintings at this special event.”

Naylor exhibits her artwork in galleries and museums throughout the Midwest and abroad. Her paintings are exclusively available at The Blue Giraffe in South Walton, and shoppers will have the first glimpse of her new series, God’s View, during the gallery night. The mixed media series combines oils and resin and is inspired by Naylor’s passion for beaches of 30A. The Blue Giraffe will have 11 pieces from Naylor, ranging in size from 12-by-12 to 24-by-48.

"My love for the planet inspires my artwork to communicate the importance of all beings great and small,” Naylor, said. “My wish is to create compassion and to raise the consciousness of your atmosphere with my artwork."

The mother-daughter duo of Debbie Taylor and Christi Sheffield acquired The Blue Giraffe in 2010 with a vision of spreading joy and inspiration through their support of the local art community.

The two said they were honored to represent many local and regional award-winning artists who partner with them to showcase their special creations. The Blue Giraffe is a source of artistic creativity, filled floor-to-ceiling with beautiful art, original jewelry, inspirational books, and thoughtfully curated gifts.

“Christi has created a happy, uplifting place for shoppers to browse and be inspired,” Taylor said. “She's also given many artists a life-changing opportunity by representing their creative work. Over the past 11 years, Christi has poured her heart and soul into every aspect of our business, and it really shows!”

Shop in store or online at www.bluegiraffe30a.com.