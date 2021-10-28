CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Oct. 30

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Tuck & Glow with Pure Barre 30A

Pure Barre 30A is offering glow-in-the-dark "Tuck & Glow" classes Halloween weekend. They will give each client glow sticks and have a fun spooky playlist. Visit purebarre.com/location/santa-rosa-beach-30a-fl

Halloweener Derby at Seaside

The highly anticipated return of the Halloweener Derby is taking place Oct. 30 on Seaside’s Lyceum Lawn. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race begins at 10 a.m., followed by the dog costume contest. Register for the derby and costume contest at seasidehalloweenerderby.com/

Halloween at The Pointe on 30A

It’s Spooky Season at The Rooftop Bar at The Pointe on 30A from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 30 with drink specials, candy for the kiddos, and a Halloween costume contest with a chance to win a $50 bar tab.

HALLO*WE*WILL*ROCK*YOU

Check out Chiringo in Santa Rosa Beach for a costume contest and live music from The Shakedown from 7-10 p.m. Oct. 30.

90s Hip-Hop Halloween Dance Party

Black Bear Bar Room is hosting a 90s Hip-Hop Halloween Dance Partybeginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 26 Logan Lane in Santa Rosa Beach. Festivities include a costume contest and a special music set from DJ Sommelier. The winner of the contest will receive a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne and a $150 dollar gift card. For more information, visit @barroomgrayton on Instagram.

Halloween Harvest at Farmers’ Market

Get into the harvest season mood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Grand Boulevard Farmers' Market on the Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Browse booths full of farm-fresh, seasonal produce, autumnal gourmet foods, and much more.

Family Halloween Extravaganza

Bring your little monsters to North Beach Social in Santa Rosa Beach from 1- 4 p.m. Oct. 31 for treats and tricks plus music by the Wildlife Special3 and a costume contest.

Pumpkin Patch

Saturdays in the Patch will feature hay rides, games, contests, music, arts and crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Camp Helen state Park. Families can enjoy the straw maze, trail bingo, kayak/SUP rentals, and scarecrow row. Movie night shows Hocus Pocus at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Bring blankets and chairs.

Festival of the Arts

Known as one of Northwest Florida’s premier fine arts shows, the MKAF Destin Festival of the Arts is one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. The 26th annual event is set for Oct. 30-31 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village in Destin and is free for attendees.

Spooktacular Sunday Scaries

Eat, drink, and be scary! World of Beer Bar & Kitchen Destin will host a Spooktacular Sunday Scaries brunch on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4287 Legendary Drive. Guests will be able to sink their fangs into spooky-themed menu items, including Pumpkin Pancakes; Halloween Hash; Eyeball Poppers and much more. A specialty cocktail men will feature a Bloody Mimosa; Sunday Scaries; Cherry Boo-ze Shooter and more. Costumes are welcome and encouraged.

Halloween Extravaganza

Bring your little monsters to North Beach Social’s Halloween Extravaganza from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31 for music by the Wildlife Special3 plus a costume contest. Adults Trick or Tequila is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with DJ 30A plus a costume contest with a grand prize of $500.

Trick or Treat Street

Calling all ghouls, ghosts, and goblins to the Village of Baytowne Wharf for a spooktacular extravaganza from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or Treat through the Village streets and visit merchants for treats. As Steve Hall plays frightenly good tunes on the main stage, enjoy crafts and balloon animals. Stop by Coconut Kidz to enter the costume contest and watch fireworks at 8 p.m.

Trick or Treat Seaside

It’s time for ghosts, goblins, superheroes and heroines to go door-to-door collecting candy from the Seaside merchants from 4 - 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for an evening filled with ghoulish music, spooky stories, scary delicious treats, and more.

Halloween on the BOOlevard

Families are invited to trick-or-treat throughout the Town Center at Grand Boulevard from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween where stores and restaurants will pass out candy and other treats to children. Dress up in your favorite costume and fill your bag in a safe pedestrian-friendly place.

Red Fish Taco Costume Party

Red Fish Village in Blue Mountain Beach hosts Red Fish Taco Costume Party from 6 - 9 p.m. Oct. 31 for a costume party and contest. Compete for $1,000 in cash prizes.

Trick or Tequila

For the adults, it’s Trick or Tequila from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at North Beach Social. Dance to jams by DJ 30A and wear your most extravagant costume for the contest. Grand prize winner takes home $500.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Sip N' Stroll

The next Sip N' Stroll is from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at the gallery, 13370 US Highway 98 in Miramar Beach. The Holiday Shop, Sip N' Stroll will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 featuring J.Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company, and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop local favorites, sip festive beverages, snacks, and enjoy a boutique shopping experience with some surprises along the way.

Pig Roast

The Northwest Florida Symphony Guild will host a pig roast to benefit the Symphony’s Youth Programs from 12 - 9 p.m. Nov. 6, at the Third Planet Brewery in Niceville. Pig and two sides will be $11 per plate. In addition, soft drinks and water will be available for sale, and a variety of baked goods will be available for donation. The Café Rico Food Truck will be on-site and a full selection of Third Planet’s beers will also be available throughout the event. Music will be provided by The New Cahoots, a bluegrass band from Pensacola. Youth programs sponsored by the Guild and the Symphony Orchestra, include the annual Concerto Competition, the Stars of Tomorrow Concert and the Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Sinfonia Classical Mystery Tour

The Beatles playing in concert with a symphony orchestra when “Classical Mystery Tour” performs live with Sinfonia Gulf Coast Nov. 13 at Village Church in Destin. Hear “Penny Lane” with a live trumpet section; experience the beauty of “Yesterday” with an acoustic guitar and string quartet; enjoy the rock/classical blend on the hard edged “I Am the Walrus.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Groovin’ on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Chris Alvarado Trio from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 14 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

• Dec. 12: Kyle LaMonica

ACT/SAT Workshops

A workshop to assist students in Okaloosa and Walton County high schools who will take the Dec. 11 ACT and Dec. 4 SAT will be held from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8 at Niceville high School. Another workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 20, 21, Dec. 4 and 5 in Gulf Breeze. Registrations must be postmarked by Nov. 8. All materials, snacks and drinks are furnished. Students need to bring calculators. For information, contact Alice Hart at 615-585-2401, email Amhart1966@aol.com or contact your high school guidance department.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of

holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will

be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s

Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor

Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort

Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.