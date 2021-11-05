HolySmokes! community BBQ competition returns to Destin Nov. 13

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORKK

DESTIN — The fourth annual amateur barbecue cook-off HolySmokes! will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 on the back lawn at Immanuel Anglican Church, 250 Indian Bayou Trail.

Taste a sample of each team’s barbecue creation, then vote for your favorites. Awards will be given for People’s Choice (first, second and third places) and Most Creative Station.

Returning award-winning team “Sola Barbacoa” (Westminster and First Presbyterian Churches, PCA), second-time contender “Redneck Riviera Smokers” (CRC Data Technologies) and others will offer their culinary creations to compete for People’s Choice. This year’s new teams include “Jalepeño Business," the Sons of AmVets, Post 29 and more.

Destin:Food Truck Fest coming to Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village

Previously:HolySmokes! 3.0 BBQ cook-off set for Saturday

Kids can play on the large inflatable slide, obstacle course, and more. Live music will be provided by local band Autumn Poultry.

There is no charge for admission or tastings, but a donation of non-perishable food items, baby wipes, or diapers is requested. Proceeds and donations benefit Harvest House of Destin. Last year, Harvest House executive director Lori Joyner said, “We were so grateful for being the recipient. We received a large amount of food, diapers, baby wipes, and more than $880 in donations. HolySmokes! 3.0 was an awesome, amazing event."

Everyone is invited to this non-alcoholic community event. For details, visit iacdestin.org/holysmokes or call the church office at 850-837-6324.

Who is the best amateur barbecue chef in Destin? Come and vote!