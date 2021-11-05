The Magic of Santa’s Wonderland returns to Bass Pro Shops with free photos with Santa

Special to Gannett

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Santa’s Wonderland is returning to Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores across North America this holiday season. In addition to festive fun and games, more than two million kids and families are expected to take a photo with Santa and receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo. Experiencing the magic of Christmas and scheduling a time to visit Santa is now more convenient than ever with free online reservations.

Timeless Holiday Memories

The magic begins with Santa's arrival on Nov. 6. Families are invited to a festive, free Christmas parade in the store’s parking lot with fun giveaways, carols and magical fun building up to Santa’s arrival from the North Pole.

Every holiday season, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s transforms its stores into a festive Christmas Wonderland. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free customized digital video they can share on social media. Bring the whole family to create unforgettable memories.

All stores are offering a “Contactless Claus” experience with a freestanding bench next to Santa so all family members can enjoy a magical visit and create unforgettable memories. In addition, boys and girls hoping to be on the Nice List can mail their letters to Santa, play with a variety of toys and games and bring home a festive Christmas giveaway while supplies last. Free photos are offered at every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail store across North America, although Santa’s elves have set up various games and activities for each location.

Free Online Reservations Required

Advance reservations can be made beginning on November 1 and will be available to book up to seven days in advance. To learn more, and make a reservation, visit www.basspro.com/santa or www.cabelas.com/santa.