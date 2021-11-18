CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT  Nov. 20

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Bocce with Sowal Bocce Co.

Sign up and let the SoWal Bocce Co. teach you Bocce in under three minutes, or, if you know how to play, join in for some relaxation and fun from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17 and 24 at North Beach Social, 24200 US-331 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season, Nov. 19 thru Jan. 2 at at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

Summer Haze Music Festival

Come out to Gulf Place Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a full day of live music, craft beer, food trucks, and art vendors. Lineup includes Ken & Andi Johnson, Luke Langford Duo, Electric Duck Phat, Dion Jones & the Neon Tears, Chris Alvarado Trio and ShakeTown.

The Polar Express

Watch a holiday favorite on the Events Lawn at The Village of Baytowne Wharf for a free showing of the Polar Express on a LED HD Video Wall at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.

Here Comes Santa Claus

Get in the winter spirit with Here Comes Santa Claus from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 27. Cheer Santa on as he makes his way to Baytowne and watch as he lights the Village tree. Enjoy face-painting, kids crafts, and a fireworks display.

Women of Wine Vintner Dinner

Trinchero Family Vineyards presents Women of Wine! at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Old Florida Fish House in Santa Rosa Beach. Five Wines will be paired with five Fishhouse courses. RSVP today at 534-3045.

Holiday Shop, Sip N' Stroll

J.Leon Gallery, 13370 US Hwy. 98 in Miramar Beach, will host its Holiday Shop, Sip N' Stroll from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3. The event features J.Leon Gallery + Studio, McCaskill & Company, and Mollega Eye Care & Optique. Shop local favorites, sip festive beverages, snacks, and enjoy a boutique shopping experience with some surprises along the way.

Sinfonia Holiday Concert

This seasonal concert features singer/actor Nicholas Rodriguez in a performance of holiday favorites with the Sinfonia orchestra Dec. 10 at Village Church in Destin. Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics return at 11 a.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Groovin’ on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Kyle LaMonica from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.