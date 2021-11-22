Win a BOTE paddleboard at Pups, Paddles and Pints Dec. 4

Special to Gannett

SANTA ROSA BEACH – Santa will come early this year for a lucky paddleboarder at the second annual Pups, Paddles and Pints scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at BOTE Grayton Beach, 32 E. County Hwy. 30A.

The event, benefiting local nonprofit Dog-Harmony, features cold BOTE beer from Destin Brewery, food from AJ’s Grayton Beach and a chance drawing for a $649 BOTE Breeze Aero Native Eclipse paddleboard.

Paddleboard tickets are $10 each, or three for $20, and can be purchased online through midnight Dec. 3 at dog-harmony.org or with cash only at BOTE Grayton Beach. Tickets also will be available at the event, where the drawing will occur at 2 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.

Event admission and the first beer are free. Additional beers are $2 each. Food is $5.

Dogs are more than welcome – the more the merrier.