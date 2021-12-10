CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 11

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told

Your favorite beloved holiday classics return at 11 a.m. Dec. 10-12 and 17-23 at the Seaside Post Office. Four REP actors, armed with a bazillion props and costumes, send up everything from Charles Dickens and Dr. Seuss to Jimmy Stewart and Chewbacca in this ever-evolving REP favorite.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season, through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

Destin Christmas Parade

The 37th annual “Jingle Bell Rock” Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. The floats will begin at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center and travel west down Harbor Boulevard (Hwy. 98) to Stahlman Avenue. Spectators are asked to stand on the north side of Harbor Boulevard. Call 654-5184.

Carriage Rides

Every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1 from 5-8 p.m. (except Christmas weekend) Grand Boulevard will have horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and crafts for the little ones in Grand Park.

Tuba Christmas

Enjoy some of your favorite holiday classics with free Tuba Christmas and visits with Santa from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf.

Olde Holiday Market

Two joyous days at HarborWalk Village from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12-8 p.m. Dec. 12 at a festive marketplace with holiday activities, live music, and Visits with Santa from 1-4 p.m.

Groovin’ on the Green

Enjoy an evening of free live music with Kyle LaMonica from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12 on the Carillon Beach Village Green. Bring beverage of choice, chairs, blankets and coolers. Town restaurants will be open.

Destin Boat Parade

The harbor will be dancing with lights and cheer during the 35th Annual Destin Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 followed by a fireworks finale and fire spinning.

Christmas Cabaret

Enjoy ECTC’s Christmas Cabaret on the Boulevard with live musical selections, including classic holiday songs and carols, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.at ECTC's performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach. Tickets range from $20 to $30 per person at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

Wednesday Night Concert Series- Holiday Edition

Listen to holiday classics from 6-8 p.m. Dec.15 with Matt McCarty Band at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Each concert will feature a choreographed light show and visits with Santa.

Santa’s Camp Christmas

Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at Topsail State Park and enjoy live music, food, bon fire, silent auction, games, and much, much, more from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3-9 p.m. Dec. 18. Donations are accepted and all funds go to Topsail State Park.

Sounds of the Season

Enjoy a live performance by the Village Baptist Choir and Emerald Coast Community Band from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19 at HarborWalk Village

Photos with Elf on the Shelf

Grand Boulevard presents Photos with Elf on the Shelf every Saturday from 2-4 pm, through Dec. 18 in Grand Park.

12 Nights of Lights

Enjoy a light show every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday leading up to Christmas at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on the Events Plaza Lawn at Baytowne Wharf.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” shows on Sunday, Dec 19, at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec.16, at 10 a.m., Educational Matinee. All professional productions are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

• Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6: “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue

• Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Baytowne Countdown | NYE

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's end-of-the-year celebration will have two fireworks displays at 8 p.m. and midnight following face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne LIVE stage from 6-8 p.m. Dance the night away from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. with music on the Events Plaza Stage. Age 20 and under must be accompanied by a legal guardian after 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

Ara Rooftop Pool and Lounge at Hotel Effie of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will ring in the new year with the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Sandestin. Jam out to live music from DJ DFunk, sip on hand-crafted cocktails, and enjoy the view of the Baytowne Wharf firework shows. Two ticket times are available: 6-9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Sinfonia Concert

April 30, 2022, the main season will come to a cinematic finale at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.