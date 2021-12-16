Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles brighten the holidays

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Families enjoyed a memorable sixth annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles experience at LuLu’s Destin.

Billy Claus is Santa’s warm weather-loving brother who lives in the Caribbean but comes this way to help Santa during the holiday season. True to his island tradition, Billy arrived via sea plane in the Choctawhatchee Bay right behind LuLu’s. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s version of Santa’s elves.

The free event featured kid’s Christmas arts and crafts activities; the LuLuBelles reading of the children’s book authored by LuLu’s owner Lucy Buffett, Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas. Then kids got to have a personal visit with Billy Claus to relay their wish list to Billy Claus and have their photo taken.

“It was a fun day,” said LuLu’s GM Vanessa Owens. “Not only did the kids have a good time, but this year we had a number of adults and their friends come up for a special visit and photo with Billy Claus, too.”

LuLu’s is located in Destin at the foot of the Mid-Bay Bridge, next to Legendary Marina. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 850-710-5858.