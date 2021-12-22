CALENDAR OF EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT Dec. 25

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to PGriffin1@gannett.com at least 2 weeks in advance.

Blood Drive

Watersound Origins will host a Blood Drive Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OneBlood Big Red Bus® will be parked at the Watersound Origins Community Center. All donors will receive a free wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. ID is required. In addition to a few other goodies, each donor will have access to their antibody test within 48 to 72 hours.

Coastal White Christmas Holiday Lights

Enjoy thousands of white lights, bringing a festive and inviting spirit to the holiday season, through Jan. 2 at Town Center in Grand Boulevard. Free to the public.

Carriage Rides

Every Friday and Saturday through Jan. 1 from 5-8 p.m. (except Christmas weekend) Grand Boulevard will have horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers and crafts for the little ones in Grand Park.

Baytowne Countdown | NYE

The Village of Baytowne Wharf's end-of-the-year celebration will have two fireworks displays at 8 p.m. and midnight following face painting, kids’ activities, and live music on the Baytowne LIVE stage from 6-8 p.m. Dance the night away from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. with music on the Events Plaza Stage. Age 20 and under must be accompanied by a legal guardian after 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve

Ara Rooftop Pool and Lounge at Hotel Effie of Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort will ring in the new year with the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Sandestin. Jam out to live music from DJ DFunk, sip on hand-crafted cocktails, and enjoy the view of the Baytowne Wharf firework shows. Two ticket times are available: 6-9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com.

Classical Connections Concert

Sinfonia Gulf Coast’s first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections concert Jan.8, 2022, defies convention and boundaries with the return of Chris Brubeck and Time For Three (TF3). This performance will be held at Village Church in Destin and tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

• The second Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at Destin High School and features Sinfonia’s Assistant Conductor, Aaron King Vaughn. This concert includes Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier's Tale,” complete with theatrical narration and W.A. Mozart’s “Symphony No. 29 in A Major.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

ECTC Productions

ECTC’s 2021-2022 Professional production “The Marvelous Wonderettes” Cabaret Stage: Musical Revue is Jan. 21-23, Feb. 10-13, March 3-6 at ECTC’s space upstairs at 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard.

•: Jan. 28-Feb. 6: “Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage”

Rock N' Roll Dream Concert

The Mulligans will have a benefit concert for the United Way of the Emerald Coast at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Highway 98, Miracle Strip Parkway. Doors open at 6 p.m. Let the Mulligans take you back to the greatest legends and songs in Rock ‘N Roll history as they perform the greatest hits of groups and individuals such as The Beatles, Elvis, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Neal Diamond, Billy Joel and more. Tickets are $40. Call Call 850-651-5604, 850-585-1112 or 850-585-4988

Sinfonia Concert

The main season will come to a cinematic finale April 30, 2022, at Destin Fort Walton Beach Convention Center as you relive the magic on the silver screen with the original “Raiders of the Lost Ark” with John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Tickets are $29.50 - $55 per person at SinfoniaGulfCoast.org or 460-8800.

Bluegrass Wednesday @ Grayton Seafood Co.

Grayton Seafood Co. invites you to join them from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays for live music and outdoor dining under the stars featuring Longleaf Drive. The Santa Rosa Beach boys play acoustic folk, rock, and bluegrass.

Live Music @ 30Avenue

Take a break and head to 30Avenue for lunch and live music Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy an array of talented local musicians and the laid back atmosphere on the 30Avenue Green.

Hump Day Market

Hump Day Market @ Monet Monet, 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach, will be held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop with local vendors, everything from fresh local produce, fine art, funky art, handmade jewelry, coastal clothing, arts and craft for the kids, as well as PoBoys and specialty foods by Grayton Beach Catering.

Redd's Fueling Station

Redd The Singing Bartender is back on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a live band Fridays at Redds Restaurant on 30-A. It is located in Blue Mountain Beach behind Sallys By The Sea Store gas station convenience store, 2320 W County Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Dinner table reservations suggested. Call or text 850-325-0252. Check out the menu at www.reddsbar.com.

Fitness Field Day

Get a workout for mind and body at WaterColor Inn’s Fitness Field Day at 8 a.m. first Friday of each month at Marina Park, 238 Watercolor Blvd. W. in Santa Rosa Beach. This one-hour program offers a High Intensity Training workout, followed by a cooldown with Yoga. Open to the public for ages 9 and up. $15++ per person. Register by emailing wc.workout@stjoeclub.com or call 534-5950.25Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.