Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents Broadway romantic comedy, ‘2 Across’

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — Puzzled by what to do for entertainment? Emerald Coast Theatre Company has an entertaining answer with its latest offering — ‘2 Across,’ a Broadway romantic comedy hit set for Feb. 18-27.

Playwright Jerry Mayer, a successful TV writer and producer (“M*A*S*H,” “All in the Family,” etc.) zings his way through this duologue set in a BART car and showing an attractive, middle-aged woman (Kindra Steenerson), returning home unhappily after seeing off her 18-year-old, high school-dropout son, who’s joined the Marines.

She tries to bury her blues in a crossword puzzle, but the only other passenger, a middle-aged man (Matt McVay), happens to be working on the same one. A friendly, garrulous type, he can’t help butting in. She resists, but soon enough a tenuous relationship takes root between the wedding band-wearing pair.

The show opens Friday, Feb. 18 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 27.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. nightly Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 and 27 at ECTC, 560 Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach.

Hailed as "hilarious," "witty," "romantic," "poignant," and "wonderfully entertaining," the performance runs 90 minutes with no intermission.

“’ 2 Across’ is one of those shows that ECTC audiences have come to love. If you liked ‘Dancing Lessons’ or ‘Maytag Virgin’ you are going to love ‘2 Across,’ ” says ECTC producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “This play is about two people that come from totally different backgrounds are thrown together in a situation that brings comedy and heart to the surface.“

Cast and crew

This two-member production is directed by Nathanael Fisher.

The cast features Kindra Steenerson, who recently appeared on the ECTC stage in “Miss Abigail’s Guide to Dating, Mating & Marriage.” Steenerson earned her MFA in performance/directing from Utah State University. She appeared as the angel in “Angels in America” at Carolina Actors Studio Theatre in Charlotte, and as Jennifer Jones in Lee Street Theatre’s production of “The Realistic Joneses.” Other favorite roles include Hecuba in “The Trojan Women,” Lady Caroline in “Enchanted April,” Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors,” and the baker’s wife in “Into the Woods.”

Steenerson is the executive director of SAGE Acts, and teaches acting, voice, movement and directing at University of North Carolina-Wilmington.

Matt McVay grew up in the coastal town of Harbor, Oregon, where he first found community theater. He went on to study Theater and Broadcast Journalism at Pacific Lutheran University, in Tacoma, Wash. After an award-winning stint in video journalism, McVay moved to Los Angeles to pursue his passion for acting. He began writing and performing at Theater 68. His focus turned to film and television, which eventually brought him out to Atlanta.

McVay last appeared in ECTC's production of “Maytag Virgin.” He has also appeared in several films and television shows including “New Girl,” “Black Lightning” and “Lovecraft Country.”

Costume and prop design is by Anna Fisher. Set and lighting design is by Rebeca Lake, with sound design and stage management by Phillip Padgett.

Tickets

A part of the Professional Theatre Mainstage series, “2 Across” will be staged in ECTC’s performance space located on the second floor of 560 Grand Boulevard in Grand Boulevard Town Center in Miramar Beach.

Tickets are $33 per person for adults, $31 for seniors (55 years-old and up)/military and $27 for students (must show ID). To purchase tickets call 850-684-0323 or visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.

ECTC is implementing its Safety Protocol Plan to ensure our patrons can enjoy all offerings in a safe environment. Patrons can find the detailed plan on ECTC’s website.

Exhibit open before performance

Arrive to the theater early to enjoy the display of original artwork in the ECTC Lobby Gallery exhibited in partnership with the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County. The exhibit features artwork by local artists. All the artwork is available for purchase. A portion of proceeds benefit ECTC and its theater education programs.

For more about ECTC, visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org.