Digital Graffiti 2022 finalists announced

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

ALYS BEACH — The Alys Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of the finalists as well as the residency artists and judges for the 15th annual Digital Graffiti Festival at Alys Beach, scheduled for May 13-14.

The Digital Graffiti festival features a full roster of evening festivities in celebration of the art, artists and production. To learn more about the Digital Graffiti Festival, judges and the finalists presenting this year, visit https://digitalgraffiti.com/.

Festival tickets are on sale now via Big Tickets at https://bit.ly/3Mkhz9M.

Finalists

The foundation congratulates its 2022 Digital Graffiti finalists:

Adriana Moya, Alex Campbell, Andy McKeown, August Bach, Bettina Müller, Border Williams, Carlos Vargas, Chandler Williams, Chris Cameron and Christina Georgieva.

David Bennett, Eddie Lohmeyer, Eric Homan, Fumie Matters, Irene Mamiye, Isabel Clavo, Jeremy Newman, Jonah Allen, Kate Balsley, Katie Rolph and lo Ermoli.

Katina Bitsicas, Keaton Fox and Renee Silva, Linda Loh, Luke Hildreth, mammasONica (Artist in Residence), Maria Fernandez, Michael Betancourt and Michael Burton.

Nick Rands, Niko Tiainen, Peter Clark (Artist in Residence), Rocco Helmchen, Ruxandra Mitache, Cody Samson ‘Shmody’ (Artist in Residence), Suiteru.

Tracy Miller-Robbins, William Bullock, Xuan Zhang, Zachary Winter and Zlatko Cosic.

Residency artists

As Digital Graffiti Residency Artists for the 2022 festival, the works of Peter Clark, Cody Samson ‘Shmody,’ and mammasONica will be featured throughout the festival route.

Peter Clark is a multi-media artist and commercial director with an emphasis on graphic design realized through experimental animation techniques, light-based installation art, and title design packages involving both audio and visual production. A life of skateboarding and drumming influences his work, also serving as the inspiration behind his audio alias Enternull.

In 2010, his career took off with an album cover design for Bassnectar, followed by several years of study at the Savannah College of Art & Design, and a freelance career as a designer and director with clients such as Fender Music, The Video Game Awards, Nike, Masterclass, Martin Garrix and Nine Inch Nails.

Cody Samson (‘Shmody’) is an audio/visual artist with a focus on experimental video art. His work explores the depths of artificial intelligence, digital audio synthesis and the interplay between digital and physical space. A Chicago native, Samson graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design’s Motion Media department in 2017 and currently lives and works in Los Angeles.

mammasONica is an award-winning creative studio based in Sicily, Italy. As a creative studio, it focuses on sensitive environments, creating interactive and compelling storytelling, developing a digital experience where interaction engages a collective, emotional participation.

mammasONica has exhibited projection works onto European Parliament in Strasburg, the Atrium in Weimar, The Palace of Parliament in Bucarest, the Romisch-Germanisches Museum in Cologne, the Lancaster Caste in Lancashire and other prestigious locations, winning the Genius Loci Weimar competition with TRA-DIGITAL projection mapping onto the Anna Amalia Bibliothek and Zoetropolis on the Weimar Atrium in 2014 and 2015.

Judges

Ariel Adkins is curator of art, culture, and community for Twitter. In this role, Adkins works to elevate the voices of visual arts and creativity, particularly those of marginalized communities, on the social platform, with a mission to utilize the network’s technology to bring art to a broader audience. Adkins has worked with Twitter since 2013 and is credited with developing the Twitter and the Arts program. Adkins is also the founder of Artfully Awear, a line of apparel inspired by artwork of all genres, mediums and eras, recreating artwork in a wearable form.

John Colette is the 2022 Digital Graffiti Festival Curator and professor in the Motion Media Design program at the Savannah College of Art and Design. As a professor, Colette teaches within the program and contributes to program development and research project work with a focus on contextual research, exploration of digital ecosystems, UI/displays and User Experience for industry partners including Fossil Watches, Samsung, BMW Technology Office USA, Microsoft Studios and Adobe Systems. Colette’s personal work and research involves large public display systems, media control systems, interactivity and sonification projects.

Marieanne Khoury-Vogt is a founding partner of Khoury Vogt Architects, alongside husband Erik Vogt. Together serving as Town Architects and residents of Alys Beach since 2003, Khoury-Vogt and Vogt have been responsible for designing much of the town’s public realm including streets, parks, pedestrian paths, greens and civic architecture, shepherding the master-planning of DPZ CoDesign (Duany, Plater & Zyberk). Additionally, they have designed many homes and mixed-use buildings, all within the strict confines of a design code that governs the urban and architectural character of Alys Beach.

Geoffrey Platt is a well-known media server and emerging digital media specialist in the real time video and effects industry, based in Orlando. Platt has helped create award-winning real-time video products for high-profile manufacturers and high-profile shows and events across industries including concerts, theater, film and location-based entertainment and television. Founder of “Ahead of the Curve” in 2020, a web-based TV show designed to share emerging technologies in the live and location-based entertainment markets through social media and virtual environments, Platt brings a wealth of knowledge in lighting and video workflows as they apply to the real time video and events industries.

The Alys Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to support the long-term community values of the town. Funds can be used to finance community, environmental, cultural and educational programs at Alys Beach, as well as to help other nonprofit organizations in the greater community.

The foundation continues to give back to the community by hosting Digital Graffiti at Alys Beach, the 30A Wine Festival and Alys Beach Crafted. For more information, visit alysbeach.com.