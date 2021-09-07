Destin Library presents Chapter Reads: The Sword in the Tree

Special to Gannett

DESTIN — Beginning Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m., join Children’s Librarian Laura Harris for Chapter Reads, a read-aloud program for children ages seven to nine. Every other Tuesday through October, Miss Laura will read a chapter from The Sword in the Tree by Clyde Robert Bulla.

This Best-selling classic is a finely crafted Arthurian tale with its sword fights, a dark and dangerous dungeon, roguish knaves, action-packed showdowns, and tales of dangerous feats. An adventure that will appeal to both emerging readers who are ready for chapter books and reluctant tween readers alike.

Space is limited for this in-person program, so please register by emailing Miss Laura at lharris@cityofdestin.com. Include your name and ages of the children participating. If you have any questions, you can call the library at 850-837-8572.