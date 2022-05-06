Got a sweet tooth? Charlie's Donut Truck set to open new location on Alys Beach

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

ALYS BEACH — Charlie’s Donuts is set to open at its new location in The Camden building next to Barefoot Princess on the northwest side of the Alys Beach Amphitheatre.

"While we will miss seeing the beloved donut truck after Saturday, April 30, we are very excited to see what Charlie has in store for Alys Beach later this year," a merchant of Alys Beach spokesperson stated.

“We opened Charlie’s Donut Truck in 2008 and over the past 14 years we’ve gotten to know and love the owners at Alys Beach, as well as the thousands of visitors who have come to love our donuts,” said owner Charlie Mingus.

New Seaside restaurant:Chef Jim Shirley opens The Great Southern Cafe's Chicken Shack, C-Bar in Seaside

Arts in Alys Beach:Digital Graffiti 2022 finalists announced

“We’re excited to be opening a new location just across the way. Because our donuts are baked right here in the Panhandle, we’re able to make sure our customers can still get their donut fix while the new location is being made ready. Our bakers will still be staying up all night to get fresh donuts to our other locations nearby, some within walking distance.”

Charlie’s Donuts has become a treasured experience for residents of Alys Beach and visitors from neighboring communities. An extra sweet, expanded experience will be available for many years to come in the new location, and will continue to provide space for families and friends to make memories with the best fresh-made donuts in Florida.

In the meantime, Charlie’s Donuts can be found in Seacrest, Rosemary Beach, Inlet Beach, and beyond!

Visit www.alysbeach.com (facebook.com/alysbeachfl; instagram.com/alysbeachfl) for more information about Alys Beach, or contact Diana Lane, Alys Beach Director of Public Relations, at dlane@alysbeach.com or at 850-213-5710.