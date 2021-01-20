Lost in Midlife column: Sing me a lullaby

Tracy Beckerman

“Honey wake up,” said my husband urgently.

“What?” I said, sitting up in bed. “What’s wrong.”

“You were singing in your sleep.”

“What? You mean snoring?”

“No. Singing. You woke me up.”

“I don’t sing in my sleep.

“Well, you were singing tonight.”

“You mean talking?”

“No, singing?”

“Seriously?”

“Yes.”

“Well, what was I singing?”

“I don’t know, I was asleep.”

“Well, what did it sound like when you woke up? Was it Gospel? Jazz? Pop?

“No. None of those.”

“Rock? Opera? Klezmer?”

“No.”

“Country? Heavy Metal? Show Tunes?”

“No, it wasn’t any of those.”

“Then what was it?!?”

“I think it was ‘Happy Birthday.’”

“I was singing ‘Happy Birthday?’”

“Yes. To someone named Earl.”

“I was singing ‘Happy Birthday’ in my sleep to someone named Earl.”

“Yes. Who’s Earl?”

“I don’t know anyone named Earl.”

“Is there something you’re not telling me?”

“NO!”

“Then why are you singing to him?”

“I DON’T KNOW ANYONE NAMED EARL!”

“Unless you do.”

“Look, I’m really sorry I was singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to someone named Earl in my sleep, who I honestly don’t know and I woke you up.”

“Okay.”

“Okay?”

“Yeah, but I have one question.”

“What?”

“Do you take requests?”

