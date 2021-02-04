DES Lunch Menu Feb. 8-12

The Destin Log

The menu for Feb. 8-12 at Destin Elementary includes:

• Feb. 8: Breaded chicken on a bun, crispy tater tots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 9: Creamy macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 10: Cheesy lasagna roll ups, steamed broccoli, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 11: Melted grilled cheese, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• Feb. 12: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed carrots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk