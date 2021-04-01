DES Lunch Menu April 5-9

The Destin Log

The menu for April 5-9 at Destin Elementary includes:

• April 5: Grilled chicken on a bun, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• April 6: Crispy fish sticks, steamed peas, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• April 7: Turkey taco meat with tortilla corn chips, seasoned refried beans with cheese, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• April 8: French toast sticks, chicken sausage patty, crispy tater tots, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk

• April 9: Cheese or pepperoni pizza, steamed mixed vegetables, fresh assorted fruit and choice of milk