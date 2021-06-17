Location-date-times Okaloosa Food Service Summer Feeding Service Program

Special to Gannett

The Okaloosa County School District is an official sponsor for 2021 Summer BreakSpot providing children 18 and younger nutritious, no-cost breakfast and lunch meals during the summer.

Curbside pickup is available from 6/15/21 to 7/23/21. Tuesdays pick-up includes Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday meals. Fridays pick-up includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday meals. Available at Plew Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Walker Elementary and Wright Elementary.

All sites on Friday Grab And Go include weekend breakfast and lunch meals.

To learn more, visit www.summerbreakspot.org or text FOODFL to 877-877.

Antioch Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/218:00-8:30 11:30-12

Baker Elementary open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:15-7:45 11:00-11:30

Bluewater Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/2021 7:30-8:30 11:30-12:30

Boys and Girls Club (FWB) open restricted 06/10/21-07/23/21 8-9 11-1

Bruner Middle open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7-7:30 11-11:30

Davidson Middle open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7-7:30 10:30-11

Destin Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/21 7:15-9 11-12:30

Edwins Elementary open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:30-8 11-11:30

Florosa Elementary open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:15-7:45 11-11:30

0Kenwood Elementary open 06/15/21-07/09/21 7:30-8 11-11:30

Laurel Hill School open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:15-7:45 12:30-1

Lewis Middle open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:30-8 11-11:30

Meigs Middle open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7-7:30 10:15-10:45

Northwood Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/21 7:30-8 11-11:30

Plew Elementary open 06/14/21-07/23/21 7:30-8:30 12:30-1:30

Pryor Middle open 06/16/21-07/09/21 7:15-7:45 10:30-11:30

Riverside Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/21 8-9 11-12

Shalimar Elementary open 06/16/21 07/09/21 7:30-8 11-11:30

Silver Sands open restricted 06/16/21-07/09/21 8-8:45 10:30-12

STEMM Center open 06/16/21-07/09/21 8-8:30 10:30-11

Walker Elementary open 06/15/21- 07/23/21 7:45-8:15 10:30-11

Wright Elementary open 06/10/21-07/23/21 7:30-8 11-11:30