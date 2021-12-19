Main Street DeFuniak Springs announces Black History Month banner program

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Main Street DeFuniak Springs, in partnership with the City of DeFuniak Springs, announced today their 2022 Black History Month Banner Program.

During the month of February personalized banners featuring prominent African American individuals who have impacted DeFuniak Springs will be displayed on Baldwin Avenue.

The application, available online at https://mainstreetdfs.org, reads, “From honoring the past to inspiring the future, the mission of the Main Street's Black History Month Banner Program is to connect all citizens with knowledge and reflection on the varied accomplishments of our African American community.”

To qualify for the Black History Month Banner Program, the following criteria must be met:

The individual must be a visionary and/or dedicated leader that has made a significant contribution in the African American community through their profession or participation in the City of DeFuniak Springs.

A biography of the nominee which could include birth date and location, educational background, and a summary of their life history.

Description of the nominee’s work in social justice and/ or civic accomplishment.

Example(s) of instances when the nominee has been a defining force in this area.

Challenges that the nominee has overcome to work in the field of social justice and/or civic accomplishment or acted as an instrument for social justice and/or civic accomplishment.

List any related awards or recommendations that the nominee has received.

Four-inch by six-inch photo or high-resolution digital image resolution of 300 dpi or higher.

Application and nomination letter must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022.

“We saw such great feedback from our Veteran’s Banner Program, and we want to continue recognizing those individuals in our community who have made an impact,” said Chelsea Blaich, Main Street DeFuniak Springs Executive Director.

Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/MSD_BHMBannerProgram. Physical applications can be picked up from Main Street DeFuniak Springs, 694 Baldwin Ave., Suite 4, DeFuniak Springs; City Hall, 71 US Highway 90, DeFuniak Springs; Fisher’s Pharmacy, 688 Baldwin Ave., DeFuniak Springs; or Soiree, 804 Baldwin Ave., DeFuniak Springs.

Applications must be mailed to PO Box 681, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435. To be considered, applications must be in-hand by 4 p.m. Jan. 14.

The cost to participate is $55 and will be invoiced once the application is reviewed and approved by the selection committee. Up to 20 honorees will be displayed on the 10 lamp posts between S. 5th St. and S. 10th St. along Baldwin Avenue in downtown DeFuniak Springs during the month of February.

For more information on this program, contact Chelsea Blaich at Director@MainStreetDFS.org or call 850-296-9051.