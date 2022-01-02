Tin Can Tourists Open House to feature urban camp-out with vintage, recreational vehicles

Special to the Walton Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Tin Can Tourists are pleased to announce the return of an urban camp-out for vintage and other recreational vehicles on Circle Drive around Lake DeFuniak.

The event will be from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 23. To register to attend the camp-out, call 850-585-8535.

The public is invited to see and/or tour the RVs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Jan. 22. At 2:30 p.m., St. Agatha’s Church (144 Circle Drive) will host Ernest Bingham, Master Mason, speaking on “The Magic of Old Masonry.”

Pre-registration for the Bingham event, which is free, is recommended by calling 850-830-7663. At both events, masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing is recommended because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Attendees may want to bring a picnic and enjoy Chipley Park, which surrounds Lake DeFuniak, or visit one of the restaurants in the historic downtown’s Main Street district. A walking tour of the area is available and plaques around the Lake depict the history of this Chautauqua Town.