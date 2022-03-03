Celebrate National Library Month with Walton County and author Andi Scurto

Special to Gannett / USA TODAY NETWORK

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Walton County Coastal Library welcomes author and illustrator Andi Scurto in February. Scurto will read her new book, “The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe,” to people during the library’s story hour preschool class.

Scurto, who professes to be a lifelong bookworm, will be on hand at 10 a.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Walton County Coastal Library at 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach.

Come meet Scurto and hear about Mattie’s whimsical adventures. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 850-267-2809.

“The Accidental Adventure of Mattie the Giraffe” is a colorfully illustrated tale of the day that Mattie learns to ride her bicycle. It’s the captivating story about Mattie’s unexpected adventure that makes the perfect winter read for children.

“The memories I have of being read Dr. Seuss and The Berenstain Bears are priceless to me. A good book can be the bridge that bonds us together, and that is my wish for Mattie the Giraffe — to be a bit of glue that helps happy memories stick,” said Scurto, who worked on the book for six years.

Written and illustrated by Scurto, Mattie the Giraffe is a beloved character that has developed a whimsical following over the past six years. Scurto’s illustrations not only inspire wonder and curiosity, but leave fans asking, “Where will Mattie be next?”

Audience participation has been an engaging experience for Scurto, as her fans contribute imaginative travel spots for protagonist Mattie. Scurto felt that Mattie’s story of learning to ride a bike, without knowing how she would stop, could inspire courage in her audiences. A surprise ending, combined with over a dozen original watercolor paintings comprise this lighthearted journey of a reticulated giraffe.

Limited signed copies of the book may be ordered at https://andiart.com/mattiethegiraffebook. Copies may also be ordered on Amazon.

About Andi Scurto

Hailing from Destin, by way of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Scurto is of Colombian descent and finds the warm Florida weather much to her liking.

Scurto is a self-taught artist whose art is featured in four galleries and multiple outdoor areas in the Destin area. She has been a professional artist for nearly 15 years and has spent over 20 years writing creative content for the vacation rental industry. Finally, she’s combined her passions for storytelling and love of illustrating.

Mattie the Giraffe began as a shy illustration that went on to be the subject of the 20th anniversary poster for Destin Festival of the Arts and then continued to win multiple awards, culminating in the book.

Scurto’s favorite pastimes include bird-watching, attempting to complete the New York Times daily crossword, and of course, riding her bike. This is her first book.