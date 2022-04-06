2022 Doggie Eggstravaganza scheduled

Special to the Walton Sun/USA TODAY NETWORK

MIRAMAR BEACH — The 7th Annual Doggie EGGstravaganza is a hoppin’ social in which dogs hunt for eggs filled with yummy treats.

More than 500 eggs will be hidden at Grand Park to sniff out. Bunny ears, chick outfits and dainty Easter dresses are encouraged. The cost is $15 per dog, which includes a basket for the hunt and photo booth picture.

The event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 14 at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin.

For humans, there will be a silent auction, chance drawing, Dog-Harmony Ale from Destin Brewery. JC’s Gourmet also will be serve Somethin' Snappy smoked snapper dip, Poppin' Pimento cheese and Jommin’ Jalapeños candied jalapeño garnish.

Visitors can also check out new cars powered by Step One Automotive Group and prepare for the upcoming summer by visiting the Gulfshore Air booth.

Proceeds benefit Dog-Harmony, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to reducing the shelter dog population through humane education. Founded by Nancy Bown, a certified professional dog trainer- knowledge assessed (CPDT-KA), Dog-Harmony works to build positive relationships between canines and humans to prevent dogs from becoming homeless.

Programs include fun classes for children to learn responsible pet care, compassion and bite prevention, low-cost dog training and educational symposiums with dog behavior experts.