I CAN AND I WILL: Show God you love him

Rick Stanfield

Words are extremely powerful, and can be used for good, but can also be harmful, destroy, and even become meaningless if they are not reflected in our behavior. We all know the story of the boy who cried wolf, and although that’s an old children’s fable, it carries much truth to our adult lives.

"They profess to know God, but they deny him by their works. They are detestable, disobedient, unfit for any good work." Titus 1:16

Occasionally I have noticed myself praying so much that I was simply going through the motions. After I stood from kneeling, I went on about my life and could not remember much about my prayer. I am working to become cognizant of my words to my Father and follow those prayers with actions.

There are only a handful of people that I verbalize my love for because I take that seriously. If I say, “I love you,” it is because I genuinely love you. If I say those words aloud, I must follow with the actions of love, and not simply acquaintance.

So, I have asked myself, what do I need to do to show my love for God? You know how proud you are when you see your toddler do something ridiculously simple? I think that is how God feels about us. I think when we hold a door open for an elderly lady or stop to talk to someone you don’t know at a hospital, it makes God smile.

The more I think about it, I think we just need to know our Father. When we talk to him through prayer, we need to make sure to back up our promises and dedication of love through actions.

I’ve decided to keep praying, do my best to live right, and when I fall short, drop to my knees and pray some more.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com