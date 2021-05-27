I CAN AND I WILL: The chosen ones are closer than you think

Rick Stanfield

God designed you for success. He created you to be a winner, which is true for every person, regardless of what has happened in the past. God has never foreordained anybody to live a mediocre or sad life. He placed a skill inside every one of his children that allows for his work to be done.

Our culture has created a problem defining a successful person by emphasizing material possessions and focusing less upon what God considers accomplishments. The popularity of megachurches and their pastors has somehow justified greed. We are worshiping these spiritual leaders as if they were the chosen ones for Christianity.

For you are a people holy to the Lord your God, and the Lord has chosen you to be a people for his treasured possession, out of all the peoples who are on the face of the earth. Deuteronomy 14:2

I believe the “chosen ones” are the folks who hold the door open at Walmart for the mother carrying a child. I think the nurse who takes the time to listen to a patient when they have already worked a double shift is God’s favorite child. The teenager who has never been able to speak a word but smiles and waves to every person is highly favored by our Creator.

The churches that use most of the money collected on Sunday morning to help those in need are my super-churches. The pastors who fly coach when traveling and not in a private jet are the heroes. The preachers who drive their pickup trucks to church, serve as the lead singer, guitar player, and counselor are my favorites.

Don’t let the world tell you someone is better. You don’t have to look far for the chosen one because that chosen one is you!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.