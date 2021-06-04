BIG HARE, BIG FAITH: Make time for Jesus; he makes time for you

Caroline Hare

In a season that has seemed exceptionally busy, not just because of the tourists, but with end of the school year functions, community events, sports conclusions, band awards ceremonies, proms, parties and graduations, it can leave people feeling like they don’t have any margin for really anything. Every year I think the end of school won’t be like this for our community, but it always is.

Everyone has heard the phrase, and maybe even quoted it, “you make time for what matters.” In reality, it is true. Our focus goes to what matters to us. There are some people I am willing to move heaven and earth to meet with if they are in crisis. There are others that I am not. It sounds harsh, but you are no different than I am.

In the hustle of life, we can get so caught up keeping up that we forget that there is one who is always keeping up with us. In Luke 12: 7 it says, “Indeed, the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”

He keeps up with the number of hairs on your head, the freckles on your face, and you in general. The question is, do we keep up with him? Are we making time to keep up with him? God surely has a lot more going on than we do. As we are going about doing all the things we do, we must keep at the front of our minds the fact that Jesus over and over again got away with God for time alone. If you look at the life of Jesus, he had a lot happening. However, he made time for it because it mattered.

Caroline Hare is youth pastor at Shoreline Church. She can be reached at caroline@shorelinechurch.net.