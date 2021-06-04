I CAN AND I WILL: God rewards us for honesty

Rick Stanfield

The ancient Greek Master of Fables, Aesop, was often copied and certainly repeated. Yet, the original captivates me through its "to the point" style. Aesop tells us the story of a boy who vexes the villagers repeatedly by crying "Wolf!" even though there were no wolves. He watched them rushing to help but learned his lesson when it was too late. There is no believing a liar, even when he speaks the truth.

Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth. 2 Timothy 2:15

We have justified lies in today's culture, making them acceptable by calling them "little white lies," 'sugar-coating," or simply saying, "it's for their own good." I assure you, when you sugar-coat the truth, God is not pleased.

It has been said that there are generally four reasons why people lie — four fundamental misunderstandings that lead to deception. No one will ever find out. No one will get hurt. The ends justify the means. You can't handle the truth.

Although I agree with the theory relating to these fundamental reasons, I would add another. Lies are told by cowards with low self-esteem who avoid confrontation of any kind. The problem is when you tell a lie to someone who trusts you, that trust and respect are lost forever. Life is full of confrontation, and I assure you that an untruth may save that uncomfortable conversation for a day. Still, it keeps growing into a monumental mistake that could have easily been avoided.

God rewards us for honesty, so next time you are put into that inevitable, uncomfortable position, just tell the truth. The recipient of your honesty may be upset for a moment, but God will be happy. Who should we want to please?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.