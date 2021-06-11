I CAN AND I WILL: It’s easier to blame others, but accept responsibility

Rick Stanfield

If a man cuts his finger off while slicing salami at work, he blames the faulty equipment. If a lady smokes three packs of cigarettes a day for 40 years and dies of lung cancer, she blames the tobacco company. If someone crashes into a tree while driving home drunk, he blames the alcohol. If the grandchildren are brats without manners, we blame television.

J. Michael Straczynski said that people spend too much time finding others to blame, too much energy finding excuses for not being what they are capable of being, and not spending enough energy putting themselves on the line, growing out of the past, and getting on with their lives.

The man said, “The woman whom you gave to be with me, she gave me fruit of the tree, and I ate.” Then the Lord God said to the woman, “What is this that you have done?” The woman said, “The serpent deceived me, and I ate.” Genesis 3:12-13

I had to accept responsibility for my mistakes before I could have a close relationship with God. I tried to find others on whom to place blame for my situation, and although many contributed to that situation, it was on my shoulders. God had given me the knowledge to make the correct decisions, but I didn’t. The moment I stopped blaming everyone else, I had a peace come upon me that allowed me to succeed.

When you refuse to accept responsibility, in effect it means you expect someone else to change your life situation. You are waiting for the other person to relieve you of your problems. It isn't their life though, it's your life.

Take a deep breath, trust God, accept responsibility, and move forward. Until you do, you’ll be angry, and I assure you that God is not supportive of an angry heart.

