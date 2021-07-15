I CAN AND I WILL: Move on from stupid things for God still loves you

Rick Stanfield

I was talking to my friend on the phone when leaving for work one morning and wasted 15 minutes looking for the phone I was on.

Once I searched high and low all over the house 25 minutes for a certain pair of shorts that I just could not find. I had them on. My wife sent me to the store to get heavy whipping cream. I came back with 16 items but forgot the heavy whipping cream. These are silly examples of trivial, stupid things I’ve recently done.

Looking back, some decisions I’ve made were ridiculous, but seemed perfectly logical at the moment. Some were not silly and trivial, so moving on from them was more difficult.

“For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” Ephesians 2:10

Many times, after a bad decision or two, or three, we label ourselves damaged goods. To make things worse, our community will whisper those same thoughts within. You are God’s masterpiece! Even after those mistakes, he still loves you unconditionally. The first thing needed is to realize that a mistake has been made.

Many times, this is the most difficult hurdle to jump. We justify instead of identify. When we do this, the devil stays close because he sees a weakness. He tells you that it’s OK and you had the right to do that or say that. After a few times justifying our behavior, it becomes a habit.

The only things that can keep us from doing these stupid things are God and the church. Our churches need to be filled with servants looking for those in need of guidance, not those who want to point a finger and tell how bad someone is.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.