I CAN AND I WILL: Preachers are messengers of the Word, guiding people to Jesus

A preacher steps up to the podium and delivers his weekly sermon to the congregation. I watch from the pew in amazement at the poise and ability to relay a message from God directly to those seeking to be fed. What amazes me even more are the expectations placed upon every individual who chooses to take on this calling.

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” Matthew 28:19-20

Today's pastor has to keep the church board of directors, congregation, and the community happy in order to maintain his spot at the pulpit.

I think back on old pictures my grandparents had of revivals being held in parking lots, under tents, praising God. These gatherings took place whether the sun was shining or rain was pouring from the sky. It didn't matter if two people or 500 were present, God was praised with the same enthusiasm. The messenger of the Word was there for one reason and that was to guide people to Jesus Christ.

As church members, we must realize that pastors are normal, broken human beings who make mistakes just like the rest of us. They're there to preach the Word of God and we should support them every day.

God bless the preachers who dedicate their lives to help us get through ours. May God walk with them daily to get through theirs.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.