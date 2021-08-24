I CAN AND I WILL: Ride of your life with God as navigator

Rick Stanfield

The first ride home after your child is born is joyous, terrifying, and contentment all bundled into one short distance. The little miracle is sitting in the back seat totally reliant upon you. He sits there as you marvel at every little move made. That ride, although he will never remember it, is the beginning of a lifetime of journeys.

At that instant, we become tour guides for God. Our job is to continuously explain the paths to be taken and when they get lost, we suggest the righteous route to get back to the original road.

You will make known to me the path of life; In Your presence is fullness of joy; In Your right hand there are pleasures forever. Psalm 16:11

I believe one of the biggest misconceptions about Christians is they are not happy. We have to change that perception because God wants our life to be filled with happiness and laughter. Sometimes, we as Christians send a message that you have to live perfectly and the wrong road is never taken during our lives when this couldn't be further from the truth.

The truth is we all take the wrong turn occasionally, and without God as our navigator, we can ultimately end up lost for a lifetime.

As parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors, or simply Christians, we have an obligation to install that Godly navigation system into every person we encounter.

He's telling us all which road to take, but sometimes we're stubborn, so that earthly guidance is needed. Introduce your kids to God the moment they arrive, and don't forget to have fun, laugh, and provide a model Christian life they look forward to living.

If you take the paths God has suggested, hang on, because you're in for the ride of your life!

