I CAN ABD I WILL: Support should never be taken for granted

Rick Stanfield

If you're reading this, I want to thank you.

Thank you for taking the time to read a column when there is so much going on in this nation and across the globe. In a world that we question the existence of faith, morals, pride and honesty, you have taken the time to read a Christian-based column.

In case you haven't noticed, it's much more popular to write commentaries attacking someone, but that's not what I choose to do. My goal each week is to reach at least one person who needs to hear a faith-based message to help them survive another day.

Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations. Psalm 100:4-5

To change the trajectory of our world, we must do it by filling our hearts with God and sometimes that's simply one message at a time. We also need to solicit Christian leaders, whether they're leading our country or the local grocery store. It seems like people who want power are the ones who don't need to have it, so maybe it's time to go out and round up good people, with our values to lead.

Again, thank you, thank you, thank you for hanging out with me, supporting me, and praying for me. Thank you for reading this little column that is only intended to promote our God. Whether you believe in him or not, he's still your God.

I appreciate you all more than words can express!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.