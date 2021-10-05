I CAN AND I WILL: God has plans for our life, but we've got to try hard and pray

Rick Stanfield

My mother loaded my brother and me onto a bicycle and rode to the grocery store 10 blocks from our home. If that wasn’t impressive enough, she peddled back with two bags of groceries and two boys trying to eat an ice cream sandwich. She didn’t do it for exercise. She didn’t have a car to drive. Mom didn’t complain, she just tried.

My friend worked at a horse stable and although he loved working with horses, his body was wearing out. He had never sold anything before in his life, but he decided to take a job selling cars. Now, his expertise is highly sought after as he has sold thousands of cars since leaving that stable. He didn’t give up, he just tried.

“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.'” — Jeremiah 29:11

I truly believe that God has a plan for each life he creates, but along with that plan, comes our freedom of choice. He allows us make decisions and because of our decisions, sometimes we never reach the intended target he’s prepared for us. It’s not because he didn’t have a plan, it’s because we didn’t try hard enough.

Years later, my family would put everything we owned in one car. We had $19.70 to our names. I prayed, and prayed some more, but not much was happening. For some reason, I thought God would descend from heaven and solve every predicament I’d gotten myself into. Then I realized, I had to do whatever I needed to do to help myself. My wife, son and I mowed yards and cleaned houses to prevent us from living in a car any longer. We tried, and, after much hard work and right choices, it worked! He took us by the hand and lead us through the valley.

If you’re in a bad spot in life, don’t forget to pray first, but also don’t forget to do the best you can with your talents to get out of the situation. Just try.

