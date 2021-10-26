I CAN AND I WILL: Fruits of a good life come from making God proud

Rick Stanfield

I helped an elderly lady load her groceries into the car at Walmart. I returned my shopping cart to the designated area during a rainstorm at Publix. I stopped and talked for 30 minutes about nothing with a man at the beach who lost his wife of 40 years six months ago.

The devil told me that I had nothing to give after I lost all my material possessions more than 10 years ago, but my God had another message. As I sat homeless, ashamed, beaten down, and scared, God spoke to me. He told me to get up, and simply do the best I could. I couldn’t hand out money like I had done in the past, but I could give of myself. I could simply do “good.”

Our people must learn to devote themselves to doing what is good, in order to provide for urgent needs and not live unproductive lives. Titus 3:14

My life completely changed at this moment. I looked for good to be done everywhere I went. I lived my life to make my God proud, not the world. The minute I figured this out, I gradually noticed my life evolving into something that made me proud.

I’m pretty sure that the people I gave money to when I had it to give have forgotten me, but I choose to think that the lady at Walmart, the man who lost his wife, and the employee who picks up shopping carts in the rain at Publix remember me.

The choice to do good is presented in many ways, Lord. Sometimes it is not even a choice, but an impulse, a nudge to follow your way. During my day, keep me mindful of the opportunities I have to do the right thing. I want to be prayerful throughout my day so I can tap into your leading at all times. Amen.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.