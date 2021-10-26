Women's ministry at New Life Church — Iron Sisters — to meet

Pastor Dee Chernicky

The Women’s Ministry at New Life Church will reveal their new ministry name “Iron Sisters” with a gathering on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. in the North building at New Life Church.

This will be a special evening that will include dinner and an anointed worship service. Worship will be led by Diane Stallings and the message will be delivered by me and the NLC Iron Sisters Leadership Team. The team will be speaking on the importance of connecting and having an iron sister. Iron Sisters is based on Proverbs 27:17: “As iron sharpens iron so one friend sharpens another."

The women of New Life Church believe that strong relationships with other women can beautifully enhance our lives as we live, love, work and serve from day to day. They are a community with a heart to establish and nurture life-giving and fruitful friendships. Their passion is to encourage and activate one another in their purposes for God‘s kingdom.

As l serve as the women’s pastor developing and overseeing the Women’s Ministry, I will serve under the leadership of Pastors Shawn and Holly Baker.

I began serving in our region in women’s ministry in 2003. During my women’s ministry journey, I founded the Shine On Women’s Conference and monthly women’s outreach One Heart One Voice Women, and co-hosted the radio show "Life Issues Real Answers," based on my book "Activating The Promises of God."

First and foremost, I want to make sure that every woman knows that God passionately loves her, has a great plan for her life and desires to use her to advance his Kingdom on the earth — regardless of where she has come from or what she has done.

My passion is to empower and encourage women to live out the Word according to their God-given design and purpose. I also have a passion for Homeless Outreach and have been active in this region for many years.

Those interested in attending this gathering can text the word “GO” to 850-404-7404. Complete the registration for the Iron Sisters Kick Off Gathering. Childcare will be provided.

Dee Chernicky is a wife, mother, author and successful business entrepreneur. She is an ordained minister through Victory Christian Center and a graduate of Victory Bible Institute in Tulsa, Okla.