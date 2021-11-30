I CAN AND I WILL: The Bible tells us laughter is the best medicine, so laugh often

Rick Stanfield

Laughter lowers the blood pressure, reduces pain, relaxes our muscles, and burns

calories. Laughter enhances our mental health by improving our mood, relieves feelings of anger and frustration, and helps reduce tension. Laughter also increases our energy, inspires hope, and adds joy to our life.

Take note of who makes you laugh and smile and spend time with them. Grab a cup of coffee with your jovial co-worker. Call up your goofy cousin. Social bonds and the benefits of laughter are well worth the effort.

Proverbs 17:22 tells us, "A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken

spirit dries up the bones."

Most of the portrayals of Jesus depict him solemn, firm and stoic. When I think about Jesus, I often think of him laughing. I picture him sitting, telling stories with kids and laughing. I think of him smiling with others as he guides them to living a Godly life.

When we laugh, we forget our troubles for a moment. One of my goals in life is

to make every person I encounter smile, or, even better, laugh. A smile can be faked, but when you laugh, it’s real. The older I get, the more selective I am of whom I spend my time with, so let’s try to make this world better by making someone laugh today.

God, you created life to be a process of growing and becoming. Learning how to

live becomes a life-long journey. As I grow, I learn to love, smile, and laugh. I’ve figured out that when I’m happy, I make others happy and I’m absolutely positive this makes you smile. If I can continue to live my life, make others laugh, and make you smile, I am content. Thank you Lord for this life and the opportunity to simply do good. Amen.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.