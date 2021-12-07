I CAN AND I WILL: Listen for God's words, even from someone else

Rick Stanfield

I sat in a doctor’s office as he explained the surgery required to repair the abdominal hernia that I had been diagnosed with. After describing everything in detail, all of which I heard, “blah, blah, blah, blah, large incision, intestine protruding, blah, painful.” My wife asked if they would do a CT scan before the surgery. He replied, “No, there’s no need for one.” I looked at Tina and told her firmly, “I do not want a CT scan.” She didn’t say another word, but I could see that “look.” If you’re married, you know “the look.”

For this is [he], of whom it is written, Behold, I send my messenger before thy face, which shall prepare thy way before thee. Matthew 11:10

We met with the surgeon the following week, and my wife asked the same question, “Can we get a CT scan before the surgery?” He said, “There’s no need for one.” The surgeon explained there had been extensive testing and blood analysis that would indicate other problems. He also got "the look.” He basically replied, if it will make you happy, we’ll do a scan.

This guy is a great surgeon, but his bedside manner needs a little work, so it was obvious he was not happy.

They did the scan that my annoying wife insisted on, and long story made short, an extremely rare form of kidney cancer was found. This cancer was not detectable through blood analysis and was asymptomatic until it was untreatable.

The biopsy revealed the cancer was extremely aggressive and grew from 1.5 to 4.5 centimeters from the diagnosis until the surgery only 55 days later.

My guess is that my wife wasn’t even sure what a CT scan was. Why would she insist on this when everyone was telling her “no,” including me.

The answer is obvious. God was screaming to everyone what to do, but nobody would listen. Then he found that one, annoying person who did, and he and she saved my life.

