Heffner column: Did it my way

The old Frank Sinatra song of that name attributes success to doing things “my way.” A trait to admire? Or criticized for being “my way or the highway.” The implication may be lack of tolerance for others’ ideas or ways of doing things.

The feeling of wanting it “my way” or “my way is the right way,” is often a source of conflict in relationships, particularly between parents and children. A characteristic of young children is to want things their way, and in many instances the job of parents is to teach children better ways to accomplish what they are trying to do. Children also need parents’ help in knowing when their “way” interferes with someone else’s “way.”

These tasks can be challenging for parents. During the early years, when children are just developing new skills and also wanting to assert their autonomy, a familiar cry is, “I’ll do it myself.” A child wants to put his shirt on himself even if it goes on backward. She wants to pour her own juice even when the pitcher is hard to handle and the juice will probably spill. Parents have to find the balance between respecting a child’s developing skills and wish for autonomy, with averting disaster in some situations.

This may seem part of children learning to compromise, but perhaps more fundamental is the ability to understand and accept that others have their own ideas, which are just as valid to them as ours are to us. This ability, to know that others have their own ideas that may differ from ours, while at the same time still knowing what our own idea is, comes with development and is not present in young children.

In the same way that very young children do not experience themselves as separate from their mothers and through the developmental process begin to experience themselves as separate beings, they gradually begin to grasp the idea that they have wishes and ideas that are different from their parents. Parents sometimes see this process as separation anxiety when it is reflected in children’s behavior.

Children may demand a certain food for lunch but when mom provides it she is met with protest and rebellion. Despite their specific demands they at times seem not to know what they want. They may want a sandwich cut a particular way and then reject eating it if it has been cut the “wrong way.”

Children do begin to get the idea that they want things that are different from the parents’ wishes. This is often when conflicts arise, such as wanting to play when meal time is called, or wanting to stay up when parents say it’s time for bed. Apart from the routines of life where adult realities may be different from a child’s, we ourselves as parents may be overly invested in our own way of doing things or what may seem to us to be the “right” way.

It is also true that even as adults we have not all mastered the fact that people may have different ideas that are equally valid and which do not invalidate our own ideas. I watched this unfold in an exchange between a mother and her adolescent son. Both saw their difference of opinion as a difference of fact in which one was either right or wrong. It is something to think about when we hear our children’s ideas.

Learning that others have their own ideas, which although different may be just as valid as our own, is a big step in development for children - and sometimes even for parents.

Elaine Heffner, LCSW, Ed.D., has written for Parents Magazine, Fox.com, Redbook, Disney online and PBS Parents, as well as other publications. She has appeared on PBS, ABC, Fox TV and other networks. Dr. Heffner is the author of “Goodenoughmothering: The Best of the Blog,” as well as “Mothering: The Emotional Experience of Motherhood after Freud and Feminism.” She is a psychotherapist and parent educator in private practice, as well as a senior lecturer of education in psychiatry at Weill Cornell Medical College. Dr. Heffner was a co-founder and served as director of the Nursery School Treatment Center at Payne Whitney Clinic, New York Hospital. And she blogs at goodenoughmothering.com.