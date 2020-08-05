Florida firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

Jake Allen

Naples Daily News

A veteran firefighter with the City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department died Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19, according to the department.

Firefighter Anthony “Tony” Christensen fought COVID-19 for more than 30 days before he died.

"Tony served the citizens and visitors of Naples for 22+ years and truly made a difference, receiving multiple lifesaving awards," a press release from the department reads. "The arrangements have not yet been finalized but further announcements will be forthcoming."

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19