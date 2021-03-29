District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell to hold mobile office hour

Special to Gannett

District 2 Commissioner Danny Glidewell will begin holding mobile office hours every Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. at sites across his district.

These mobile office hours have been instituted to give citizens throughout the district an opportunity to meet with the Commissioner to discuss any issues or concerns they may have without traveling out of their community.

Everyone is invited to come by and take advantage of these opportunities in District 2.

Office hours will begin on Wednesday, March 31, and will continue on the following schedule.

March 31 ... Children’s Home Community Center

April 7 ... Darlington School

April 14 ... Paxton Town Hall

April 21 ... Gaskin Community Center

April 28 ... Liberty Community Center

May 5 ... Glendale School

If you should have any questions, you may contact the District 2 Commissioner’s office at 850-892-4020.