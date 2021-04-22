Airport Road open after Destin Water Users construction

Special to Gannett

DESTIN – Airport Road is now open after Destin Water Users completed installation of a new reclaimed water line across the road. The road was reopened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, after completion of repaving.

Destin Water Users will continue extending the new reclaimed water line west along Airport Road right-of-way to Kell Aire Drive. From there, the reclaimed line will turn north, and Destin Water Users will work through Kell Aire and Spring Lake Subdivisions to extend the line to the Destin Elementary School.

Destin Water Users thanks the public for their cooperation with this recent road closure and encourages motorists to use caution around future construction areas.

Anyone with questions can contact Destin Water Users, Inc. at 850-837-6146