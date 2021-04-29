Local teachers nominated to win free roof

Special to The Destin Log/USA TODAY NETWORK

FORT WALTON BEACH — Voting is now open for Specialty Roofers Inc.’s Roofs for Educators contest.

More than 275 Northwest Florida educators were nominated to win a free roof, and now it is down to the final three: Billie “Charisse” Stokes from Crestview High School, Donna Barton from Destin Elementary School and Patrick Cole from Niceville High School.

“As a local company that deeply cares about this community, we want to give back,” said Erin Bakker, director of business development at Specialty Roofers Inc. (SRI). “Early in my career I taught first and second grade at Destin Elementary, so I know firsthand that teachers deserve all the praise and appreciation we can give them.”

SRI is partnering with GAF Roofing for this latest contest. Last year, Perry Heslep, an officer with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department and a Florida National Guardsman, was the lucky winner of their Roofs for Responders contest.

Voting for the Roofs for Educators contest is open through Thursday, May 6, at midnight. Read more about each nominee and vote on the Get the Coast website www.getthecoast.com.

“The 2020-2021 school year has posed many hurdles for educators across the country, and we are especially proud of the hard work and dedication of our teachers in Northwest Florida,” said Mike Miller, president of SRI. “We would like to show them that we appreciate them.”

The prize, valued at more than $7,000, will include all labor and materials, and the lucky homeowner will be able to select a shingle color. SRI also will include its Golden Pledge warranty on the roof, which includes a 50-year material warranty and a 25-year labor warranty.

SRI offers the most trusted commercial and residential roofing brands and products and stands behind them with comprehensive installation and repair services.