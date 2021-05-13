Impact100 of Northwest Florida accepting 2021 grant application requests

Special to Gannett

FORT WALTON BEACH — Impact100 of Northwest Florida, Inc. is currently accepting grant application requests for a 2021 Impact100 NWF grant award. This is open to all nonprofit organizations serving Okaloosa and Walton Counties who are seeking project funding in the following areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Environment, Recreation and Preservation; Family; and Health & Wellness.

In order to determine eligibility, a Letter of Intent (LOI) is required prior to completing the grant application. To submit a Letter of Intent by the May15 deadline or find out more about Impact100 NWF, visit impactnwf.org.

Impact100 NWF provides a minimum $100,000 grant to local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, with the exact amount and number of grants based on annual membership. Impact100 NWF is approaching its 10th year of operation in which 29 local nonprofit groups have each received grants ranging from $102,000 to $128,000totaling $3.2 million awarded in grant funding.