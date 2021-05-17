AAA: Florida gas stations recovering from deluge of fuel demand

Special to Gannett

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices have held relatively steady even after last week's Colonial Pipeline outage led to a deluge of demand for gasoline. The state average price for gasoline is $2.89 per gallon. That's 1-cent more than a week ago and 2 cents less than this year's highest price of $2.91 per gallon, set back in March.

Florida filling stations are still recovering from surging demand last week. Gasoline sales were reportedly 2-3 times stronger than normal, as drivers lined up at pumps to top off their tanks. Although Tallahassee is the only major market directly serviced by the Colonial Pipeline, outages were reported at various filling stations throughout the state due to "panic buying".

"Unlike last week, fuel demand in Florida is now said to be lower than normal, because many Floridians went into the weekend with a full tank of gas," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The lower demand should give gas stations time to replenish their tanks. State officials believe most Florida filling stations will have fuel again by the middle of the week."

Since Colonial Pipeline went offline, Tallahassee gas stations were supplemented by fuel deliveries that were driven over from Jacksonville. The good news is that the Bainbridge terminals are once again receiving gasoline from the Colonial Pipeline, which should help restore normal supply patterns for the Tallahassee market. Statewide, Florida ports continue receiving gasoline deliveries. Ninety percent of the state's gasoline is delivered via cargo ships.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.07), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.02), Tallahassee ($3.00)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.81), Jacksonville ($2.84), Orlando ($2.84), Tampa Bay ($2.85)

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com