Body Art soon to be a shopping option at Destin Commons

Special to Gannett

Destin’s own Atomic Frog Tattoo Studio is scheduled for a soft opening in the Destin Commons on July 3, just in time to join in the 10th annual Smoke on the Coast Festival Celebration held from 5:30-10 p.m.

Atomic Frog has been considered a premier tattoo shop in Destin for quite some time and is excited to take their work into the Destin Commons community.

“We love our Destin community and look forward to being front and center in the Commons to continue serving our clientele," said owner Rachel Kelly.

The body art studio will be located in unit J106 next to Lens Crafters. A variety of body art services will be offered including tattoo ink in many styles, body piercing and family friendly henna art. The first 100 visitors on July 3 will receive a complimentary beverage coupon for The World of Beer.

Atomic Frog Tattoo Studio has been in business since 2015. Many of the studio’s repeat customers consider their vacation incomplete without a new body art addition through a visit to the shop.